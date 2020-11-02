Freshii Invites Canadians to Dinner With Official Launch of 'Plates'

To celebrate the arrival of this exciting new menu option, Freshii is inviting all of Canada to dinner! On Monday, November 9th, between 5 and 9 p.m. local time, the first 10,000 Canadians to order from Freshii on SkipTheDishes will be offered a free Plate for delivery - with no delivery fee!* Canadians are encouraged to post their meal on social media and share with @Freshii using #GrabAPlate.

After a successful Plates test in the greater Vancouver area, Freshii's new Plates are now available across Canada for $13.99, but only for a limited time. Each Plate features fresh, flavourful ingredients that customers know and love.

Moroccan Tahini – Choice of protein with spinach, cherry tomatoes, Moroccan carrot salad, turmeric jewelled rice and tahini sauce.

Mexican Chimichurri – Choice of protein with brown rice, kale, Mexican street corn salad, warm black beans with feta, salsa fresca and chimichurri sauce.

Mediterranean Pesto – Choice of protein with quinoa, kale Caesar salad, Mediterranean chopped salad and pesto sauce.

Sesamii Teriyaki – Choice of protein with brown rice, crunchy peanut broccoli salad, kale and mango slaw, green onion and teriyaki sauce.

In addition to individual Plates, customers can select from four meal deals and bundle their Plate with a salad, snack, chips or drink. An ideal choice for families, the Family Style Plate for 4 combo allows customers to build and customize their meal by selecting their desired proteins, grain, sides and sauces.

Plates are now available for order at all Freshii Canada locations and through the brand new Freshii app.

To order a Plate, visit order.freshii.com or download the Freshii app.

*For full details on the free Plate promotion, please visit try.freshii.com/plates.

About Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) ("Freshii")

Eat. Energize. That's the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 430 restaurants in 14 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii's menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 29,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

