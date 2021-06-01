Freshii Gives Mexican Food-Lovers Something to Taco-Bout

"We're excited for customers to try Freshii Tacos," said Veronica Castillo, Vice President of Marketing, Freshii. "Our consumers love Mexican-inspired menu items, which are some of our best-sellers. Freshii Tacos is our biggest innovation to date and shows that we're listening to our customers and expanding our offerings in fun and exciting ways."

Freshii is giving fans an extra incentive to celebrate the new menu offering with an exclusive $5 deal for an order of three Tacos – on a Taco Tuesday, no less. The offer can be redeemed on Tuesday, June 8th through the Freshii app, available on iOS and Android. The date also marks Best Friends Day, encouraging people to come together over this delicious deal, whether across the table or connecting online. After placing your order, head to freshiitacos.com for full details on how to send the $5 offer to fellow Taco fans anywhere there's a Freshii.

Freshii Tacos are regularly available for $12.99 for an order of three, or as part of a combo order:

Taco Combo – Three Tacos with salsa verde, served with queso, tortilla chips and beverage for $15.99 .

Tacos for Two – Six Tacos with salsa verde, two orders of queso, large tortilla chips and two beverages for $26.99 .

Tacos for Two with Salad – Six Tacos with salsa verde, one salad (Cobb, Market or Fiesta), and two beverages for $28.99 .

About Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) ("Freshii")

Eat. Energize. That's the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii's restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference. Freshii's expansion into the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and, most recently, nutritional supplements spaces have increased the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 401 restaurants in 15 countries around the world, has expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and now offers nutritional supplement products in-store and directly to consumers via its online retail site. Now, guests can energize with Freshii's products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and, in some cases, directly from home.

