FRESHBAY APPOINTS THREE NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTORS TO THE CORPORATE BOARD

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Freshbay Inc. announces that it has appointed three new directors with extensive agriculture experience to the board of the corporation. Vic Reddy, Rob Smith and Jeff Sopatyk have been appointed as directors of the Company with selection of Chairman of the Board to be added to the agenda for next board meeting, The number of directors comprising the Board is now five.

Vic Reddy is a founding member and Chief Executive Officer of Freshbay Inc. He actively serves in a leadership and corporate development role, providing company vision, direction and identifying new project opportunities within strategic markets and regions. Vic has been an entrepreneur developing new business enterprises for 15 years.

Rob Smith is the Founder and CEO of Berrymobile Fruit Distribution, Inc. - a Vancouver based Distribution and Marketing company for fresh fruit produced by farmers in British Columbia. Since inception in June of 2000, Berrymobile has developed retail channels that include most major grocers in BC. These Sales Channels include: Amazon banner: Whole Foods; Georgia Main Food Group banner: Fresh St. Market and IGA; Sobeys banner; Safeway; Pattison Food Group banners Save-On-Foods and Nesters Market; Loblaws banner: City Market, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, and NoFrills. Rob focuses on sourcing high-quality, ethically grown, and soft fruit, tree fruit, and more.

Jeff Sopatyk has been the owner and President of Sopatyk Seed Farms for 33 years. He farms 6,000 acres near Saskatoon SK producing seed peas, lentils, chickpeas, canola, barley, wheat and hemp. Jeff has a diploma from the University of Saskatchewan in Agriculture. He is a director of Saskcan Horizon Seed Processors in Aberdeen, SK. He was named SSCA farmer of the year in 1993 and the Canadian no-till farmer of the year in 2000. In 2007, he was named an honorary life member of the Saskatchewan Institute of Agrologists.

Vic Reddy, CEO of Freshbay, commented: "Now that we have begun to corporately structure Freshbay with exceptional board appointments, and soon will install new articles for the audit committee to accommodate large cap investment. We're establishing the governance, compliance, reporting and oversight necessary for success."

About Freshbay Inc.

Freshbay is a cutting-edge agriculture company that is revolutionizing indoor farming. Freshbay combines vertical farming, greenhouses, and sustainable energy sources to grow strawberries year-round, and establish research and development to produce tropical fruits. The company is committed to providing fresh, healthy, and locally sourced produce, grown using innovative techniques and without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals. With a team of experts in geothermal energy, agriculture, and indoor farming, Freshbay is dedicated to delivering a sustainable, efficient, and economically viable solution for indoor agriculture, while also making a positive impact on the planet.

