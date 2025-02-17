Fresha's AI-Powered Defense Reduces Fraud By 99%

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fresha, the world's leading marketplace and business management platform for the beauty, wellness and self-care industry, is accelerating its global expansion while reinforcing its position as the safest and most secure platform on the market.

In just six months, Fresha's proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology has reduced fraud by an incredible 99%, preventing fraudulent transactions from affecting businesses and clients. This milestone sets a new benchmark for security in the industry, showcasing Fresha's commitment to staying ahead of evolving cyber threats and ensuring unparalleled protection for businesses and clients worldwide.

To achieve this, Fresha combines advanced AI-driven fraud prevention with a comprehensive layered security program. By leveraging frameworks like ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR, Fresha ensures that data is protected, vulnerabilities are identified in real time, and all system access is tightly controlled. Zero-trust access management, continuous automated compliance monitoring, and secure vendor protocols further minimize risks, ensuring both proactive and reactive defences are in place.

Fresha's AI-powered fraud detection system uses predictive analytics to identify suspicious patterns before they cause harm—going beyond traditional, reactive methods. Advanced transaction scoring monitors multiple parameters to detect fraudulent activity, while automated systems flag and block payment fraud attempts—such as stolen card transactions—before they happen. Furthermore, Fresha's secure messaging infrastructure proactively combats SMS and email phishing scams, ensuring that clients and businesses remain protected across every interaction.

To further strengthen its security posture, Fresha invites skilled security researchers and ethical hackers to partner in enhancing the platform's security infrastructure. Through a comprehensive bug bounty program, Fresha fosters collaboration with the cybersecurity community to proactively identify and address potential vulnerabilities. The focus is on discovering high-impact security findings that help maintain the robust protection Fresha users expect and deserve. Qualified security researchers interested in participating in the bug bounty program can reach out to [email protected] for detailed program guidelines, scope, and reward information.

"As we continue to grow, our responsibility to safeguard businesses and clients grows with us," said William Zeqiri, Founder & CEO at Fresha. "Fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but so are we. With our proprietary AI and Machine Learning systems, we don't just react to fraud—we stop it before it even starts. Combined with our robust compliance and security frameworks, this ensures that Fresha remains the safest and most reliable platform in the industry."

Fresha's approach to security is not just about fraud prevention—it's about maintaining a seamless, efficient experience for over 130,000 partners and tens of millions of users globally. By automating security processes, Fresha eliminates complexity while safeguarding operations at scale.

With fraud on the rise globally—including £571 million in card payment fraud in the UK in 2023 and projected $91 billion in e-commerce payment fraud losses by 2028—Fresha's AI-driven security measures have never been more essential. As cybercriminals evolve, Fresha continues to lead the industry in setting new security benchmarks for trust and reliability.

Fresha is the leading global marketplace and business management software for the beauty, wellness and self-care industry, empowering professionals with an all-in-one solution for bookings, payments, marketing, staff management, loyalty, and more. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, Fresha remains at the forefront of innovation, ensuring the highest level of security and efficiency for its users.

