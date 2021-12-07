Fresh Restaurants cooks up a new location at Sherway Mall

To mark this momentous occasion, Fresh Restaurants are thrilled to have new offerings like weekend brunch and their biggest retail collection yet featuring BIPOC and women-led small businesses. "Using our platform to lift emerging brands and accelerate their growth is something we are passionate about," says Ruth Tal, Founder of Fresh Restaurants. "It's a way for us to pay it forward and show appreciation for those who helped us along the way."

Fresh Sherway is a modern botanical oasis featuring a year-round greenhouse-like atrium for an indoor, outdoor dining experience. The gorgeous layout provides many types of environments, all of which transition seamlessly from day to night. "This new space has been a long time in the making and we're so excited to finally welcome guests safely, whether it's for a power shake after a power shop, a quick midday lunch, a casual dinner with friends or anything in between, we've got all the Fresh favourites (we're looking at you, Quinoa Onion Rings!)," says Ruth.

With an ever increasing demand for convenience in the takeout experience, Fresh proudly launched a full service custom built app that allows guests to order ahead and earn exclusive loyalty rewards. Fresh Sherway will also feature a kiosk-based ordering platform for added convenience. For those who choose to dine-in they will be met with friendly faces, bright colours, custom designs, and instagrammable shots from every angle.

At Fresh, plants have always been the sparkling stars of the show. For over two decades, Fresh has been on a mission to bring our positive, plant-centric approach to eating to as many people as possible. This new location is the first under the Recipe Unlimited portfolio and a significant step forward in the expansion plan. "After navigating the past few years, we are confident and excited about bringing plant-based food to even more Canadians" says Ruth.

For 25 years, Fresh has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement and has grown into Canada's largest iconic plant-based restaurant brand offering crave-worthy food, invigorating juices, and craft cocktails. Fresh advocates for a positive plant-centric, planet-friendly approach to eating by encouraging people to embrace their fruits and vegetables. Fresh's vision begins and ends with great food and drinks, inspired service and memorable experiences. For more information, visit freshplantpowered.com or follow us on Instagram @freshrestaurants.

