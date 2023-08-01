Inspired by trending and global cuisine, new flavors bring innovation to the brand's North American portfolio

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in packaged salads in Canada, today announced three additions to its line of convenient chopped salad kits: Twisted Caesar Mexican Fiesta, Smokehouse and With the Works. The new products represent an expansion of the brand's North American portfolio and bring more unique flavor profiles to the category and Canadian market.

Fresh Express Expands Chopped Salad Kit Line in Canada with Three New Products

In response to the growing appetite for international flavors1, the new Fresh Express products allow consumers to enjoy flavors inspired by popular global cuisine, including Mexican and BBQ, in a convenient and affordable way. As consumers continue preparing more meals at home, they are also seeking easy meal options rooted in a great value. They are increasingly turning to convenient pre-cut and pre-washed produce options1 like salad kits that cut down on kitchen prep and overall cost per pound.

"At Fresh Express, we are constantly evaluating consumer trends and preferences to ensure that we can provide innovative, flavor-forward salads that meet their needs," said John Wadsworth, Director of Product Development at Fresh Express. "The new Chopped Salad Kits enable consumers to enjoy the flavors they crave, without sacrificing on convenience, nutrition and overall value."

The new Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits spotlight a variety of appealing flavors and premium ingredients:

Twisted Caesar Mexican Fiesta Chopped Salad Kit : A simple blend of crisp green leaf and iceberg lettuce, chili lime tortilla crisps, crispy sweet corn kernels, a Mexican cheese blend, and Mexican Fiesta Caesar dressing.





: A simple blend of crisp green leaf and iceberg lettuce, chili lime tortilla crisps, crispy sweet corn kernels, a Mexican cheese blend, and Mexican Fiesta Caesar dressing. With The Works Chopped Salad Kit : A blend of flavorful greens and vegetables – green leaf lettuce, shredded broccoli, red and green cabbage, carrots and green onion – with Everything ranch dressing, crisp mini bagel toasts, and sesame and poppy seed, garlic and onion seasoning.





: A blend of flavorful greens and vegetables – green leaf lettuce, shredded broccoli, red and green cabbage, carrots and green onion – with Everything ranch dressing, crisp mini bagel toasts, and sesame and poppy seed, garlic and onion seasoning. Smokehouse Chopped Salad Kit: A blend of crisp iceberg, green leaf, red cabbage, and carrots, with crunchy BBQ croutons, shredded smoked gouda, and a smoked bacon dressing.

The new Fresh Express salad products have a suggested retail price of $5.97 and are available now in the refrigerated produce department at Canadian retailers nationwide. For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

