Fresh City launches new Bottle Shop committed to featuring unique Canadian producers

The Bottle Shop is curated by Canada's first female Master Sommelier, Jennifer Huether

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Fresh City announces the opening of the Fresh City Bottle Shop, furthering their commitment to offering local, organic, and sustainable food and beverage options that benefit people and the planet alike.

Featuring a rotating line-up of Canadian wines and Ontario craft beverages, the Bottle Shop highlights unique selections not usually found at other wine or liquor retailers. With options to shop in store at 695 Bay Street or order online via Fresh City's home delivery service, sourcing exceptional beverages to pair with your meals has never been easier.

Hand-selected by Director of Alcohol Curation and Head Sommelier Jennifer Huether, the Fresh City Bottle Shop spotlights producers who uphold the values of local terroir and a vetted commitment to sustainability. As Canada's first female Master Sommelier, Huether brings her in-depth knowledge of the country's finest certified organic, biodynamic, and vegan offerings to the curation process.

"We're crafting a tasting experience like no other in the GTA," explains Huether. "We're expanding our passion for sustainability, quality and taste to this curation. Each offering is selected with a pairing and consumption experience in mind. I'm beyond thrilled to share my love of wine, food and the Canadian terroir with Fresh City customers."

Highlights from Huether's seasonal selection include:

The Fresh City Bottle Shop is now open at 695 Bay Street (Bay & Gerrard) and online at freshcityfarms.com, with home delivery offered from Hamilton to Oshawa and north to Barrie (and up to Port Carling until September).

About Jennifer Huether:

Jennifer Huether joined the Fresh City family in Spring 2021 as Director of Alcohol Curation and Head Sommelier. She brings over 12 years of curation and wine expertise and is Canada's first woman to achieve the designation of Master Sommelier. Jennifer's palate and passion for sourcing local, sustainable, organic and biodynamic offerings make her the perfect fit for the Fresh City team.

About Fresh City:

Fresh City is an award-winning urban farm and omni-channel retailer whose mission is to create a better life through food. Founded in 2011, Fresh City delivers organic produce, prepared foods, and butcher meats to thousands of GTA families weekly and prepares chef-inspired meals, salads, snacks and breakfasts from scratch. The organization farms in Downsview Park, where they also operate a farmer incubator program.

In 2018, Fresh City acquired Mabel's Bakery, a popular bakery in Toronto producing artisan breads and pastries, and shortly after acquired The Healthy Butcher, a pioneer in organic and 100% grass-fed beef, in 2019. With eight retail locations between the three brands, Fresh City continues to bring makers and eaters together to deliver a food experience that respects our bodies, our planet, and our shared tomorrow.

Ran Goel founded Fresh City in 2011 after leaving his job as a Wall Street lawyer to help change the way people think about and shop for food.

www.freshcityfarms.com

