French's celebrates upcoming Canada Day with Thank You Truck, touring Southwestern Ontario on June 26th

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

What: French's Thank You Truck to surprise and delight Canadians for helping make French's Ketchup beloved across the country.

The truck will hand out Canada Day supplies, including ketchup, and Canada Day favourite foods served with ketchup at a select stop in a fun and eye-catching French's Thank You Truck. Along the way, French's will make special "surprise and delight" deliveries to superfans.

When: June 26, 2019 – day filled with various activities throughout Southwestern Ontario area

Where: French's will travel from Toronto to Leamington, Ont.

Maple Leaf Square at 15 York Street, Toronto, ON , from 11:15 am – 12:30 pm

Canada Day favourite foods, such as hot dogs, mac and cheese and fries, will be served with ketchup of course!



Food will be created by Food Dudes

Kitchener, ON from 2:15 – 2:45 pm

King Street West, Kitchener ON

Seacliff Park, Leamington, ON, from 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Here we will be thanking the tomato growing community, where it all begins to make our ketchup!

Interviews, Visuals, Photo Opportunities:

Photo and video opportunities of the eye-catching French's Thank You Truck in Toronto , Kitchener and Leamington

B-roll will also be provided on June 27th

Interview opportunities with McCormick Canada and fans

About French's®

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become a Canadian staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavour, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavour brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavoured by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavour to Life™. Visit www.helloflavour.ca for more information and recipes.

