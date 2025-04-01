TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - French Language Services Commissioner Carl Bouchard today announced that he is launching an investigation into service in French at ServiceOntario locations.

"We hear regularly from people who say they were either unable to be served in French by ServiceOntario staff, or experienced poor service," said the Commissioner, who launched the investigation on his own initiative.

"Ontarians have a legislated right to be served in French with the same quality of service delivered in English," he noted. "But they are telling us those rights are not being respected, and they are not receiving an equivalent service in French at locations where they should receive help obtaining their driver's licences, health cards, and other documents that are essential to their day-to-day life."

Anyone who has recently encountered problems in receiving service in French at a ServiceOntario location – including those operated by third parties (e.g., in retail stores) – is encouraged to share their experience. Those who wish to contribute to the investigation can do so by email at [email protected]. Confidential complaints can also be filed online or by calling 1-866-246-5262.

The Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, which is responsible for ServiceOntario, was notified of the investigation today. It will focus on the extent to which ServiceOntario is complying with the French Language Services Act (FLSA). The Ministry of Francophone Affairs, which is responsible for implementing the FLSA and ensuring compliance, was also notified of the investigation.

The FLSA specifies designated areas where an "active offer" of frontline service in French is required, and covers ServiceOntario locations that are in or serve such areas.

Among the issues the investigation will look at are:

Whether ServiceOntario staff at locations required to provide service in French under the FLSA are aware of their obligations to provide in-person service in French;

How the FLSA is applied in ServiceOntario locations; and

The quality of in-person service in French, including whether an active offer is made, bilingual staff are available and their proficiency to provide equivalent service in French.

This is the third formal investigation under the French Language Services Act conducted by the French Language Services Unit of the Office of the Ombudsman.

About the Office of the Ombudsman: The Ombudsman is an independent, non-partisan Officer of the Ontario Legislature, appointed by all parties, whose role is to ensure that the provincial government and public sector serve people in a way that is fair, accountable and respectful of their rights. Under the Ombudsman Act, the Ombudsman reviews and resolves complaints and inquiries from the public about provincial government organizations, as well as French language services, child protection services, municipalities, universities and school boards. The Ombudsman's investigations have benefited millions of Ontarians and prompted widespread reforms, including better newborn screening, a more secure lottery system, more tracking of inmates in segregation, and improvements to the Landlord and Tenant Board.

About the Commissioner and the French Language Services Unit: The role of the Commissioner is to monitor compliance with the French Language Services Act (FLSA) by government agencies and institutions of the Legislature. As part of the Ombudsman's Office, the Commissioner is completely independent of government, political parties, individual complainants and interest groups. The Commissioner has the power to investigate on his own initiative and to make recommendations to improve the delivery of French language services. The French Language Services Unit is a team of Early Resolution Officers and Investigators that is supported by the Ombudsman's Legal Services, Communications, Finance, Information Technology and People and Culture teams.

