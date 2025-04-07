Fremantle Selects Prime Focus Technologies and Amazon Web Services to Build its Global Content Supply Chain

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fremantle today announced it has selected Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a future-proof, scalable, global content supply chain platform that adapts to the evolving demands of the industry.

The platform will seamlessly unify Fremantle's operations across markets, provide real-time visibility into content workflows, and enable faster time-to-market and commercialization of assets to drive Fremantle's digital transformation. The platform, which is being built on AWS, will use the latest cloud technologies, and will benefit from the scalability, security, and flexibility enabled by cloud computing. Fremantle will also use PFT's flagship solution, CLEAR® Smart MAM, as part of the platform, which is also built on AWS. CLEAR®'s agentic AI capabilities will help Fremantle enrich content with contextual metadata, streamline workflows, and enhance efficiencies across its content operations.

Jens Richter, CEO Commercial and International, Fremantle said: "A robust content supply chain that will cater to the dynamic business requirements of monetizing content is paramount, and we look forward to working with PFT and AWS to see what we can achieve together. This collaboration will provide us with the agility, visibility, speed and scalability required across Commercial and International, Digital and Global channels to streamline our media supply chain and digital processes."

Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies said: "Our offering is designed to meet the most demanding needs of global content studios like Fremantle. We're thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey and enable their vision of a modern, AI-powered supply chain that fuels creativity and revenue."

Andy Stephenson, Head of Broadcast, Media, and Sport, UK, at AWS said: "We are proud to support Fremantle on its digital transformation journey. By harnessing technologies like cloud computing and AI, Fremantle will be able to drive innovation across its business, scale quickly, easily, and securely, and extract new value from its content."

The project will be overseen by Thalia Crone, Global Head of Media Supply Chain Operations, Fremantle. Fremantle's Commercial and International division is responsible for maximizing the commercial value of Fremantle content. From selling content to international broadcasters and platforms, selling Fremantle formats, publishing content to digital platforms, and setting up and managing all Fremantle direct-to-consumer channels.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer and distributor of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Sullivan's Crossing, Family Feud to Poor Things, Fellow Travelers to Queens, Too Hot To Handle to Big Mood, Maxton Hall to Idols, and Queer to The Zelensky Story, our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital and branded entertainment, with more than 550 million fans and 360 billion views for its standout content across all platforms. Fremantle's Global Channels unit consists of more than 20 FAST channels worldwide, including Buzzr, Rig TV, and Baywatch.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow Fremantle on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit Fremantle's LinkedIn page.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com

