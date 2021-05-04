Freightzy partners with Less Emissions to offer an industry-leading carbon neutral shipping program

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Less Emissions, Bullfrog Power's sister company and a high-quality carbon offset solutions provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with Freightzy, a Guelph-based sole-source logistics service provider offering complete supply chain and shipping solutions. This partnership will enable Freightzy to offer an industry-leading carbon neutral shipping program for customers who wish to mitigate their Scope 3 emissions.

For clients who participate in Freightzy's Carbon Neutral Program, Freightzy will purchase Gold Standard offsets from Less Emissions on less than truckload (LTL) shipments booked directly through their shipping portal. For all other modes of transit shipped with Freightzy, they will calculate the emissions and offer their clients the opportunity to purchase offsets through Less's portfolio of Gold Standard projects. This allows Freightzy's customers to address their Scope 3 emissions from shipping.

Freightzy chose to partner with Less to procure Gold Standard offsets, the highest quality offsets available in the marketplace as endorsed by leading environmental groups including WWF International. The projects produce Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) following the United Nations' Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) protocols and also meet the Gold Standard Foundation's sustainable development criteria.

"The transportation sector produces about one third of greenhouse gas emissions in both the USA and Canada, and we want to be a leader in addressing the impact of our sector on climate change. The business case for carbon neutral shipping makes sense, and we believe this model could be scaled across the entire industry," said Sean Freedman, President, Freightzy.

"We applaud Freightzy for their industry-leading Carbon Neutral Program. The emissions from large transport are difficult to mitigate, but it's essential that we do so to meet the climate goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. High-quality offsets are a simple and effective way for organizations to address their near-term emissions until direct solutions like electric trucks are viable," said Suha Jethalal, General Manager, Less Emissions.

Several sustainability-conscious enterprises have already joined Freightzy's Carbon Neutral Program, collectively offsetting 47.41 tonnes of CO 2 emissions. According to the EPA, that's roughly equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions produced by 10 passenger vehicles being driven for a year.

In addition to addressing their customers' carbon emissions, the Gold Standard offsets that Freightzy procures also promote climate justice in vulnerable communities by meeting at least three of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. Freightzy's program is currently supporting three Gold Standard-certified projects:

A solid waste treatment plant in Vietnam that captures methane gas emissions from municipal waste and converts organic materials into sustainable compost for local farmers

that captures methane gas emissions from municipal waste and converts organic materials into sustainable compost for local farmers A biogas project in Thailand that captures biogas from wastewater from the Thai San Miguel Liquor distillery (TSML) and converts it into electricity

that captures biogas from wastewater from the Thai San Miguel Liquor distillery (TSML) and converts it into electricity A waste-heat-capture project at the Yingxin Glassworks Factory in China , where four boilers convert waste heat into electricity used for glass production

About Less Emissions

Less Emissions, Bullfrog Power's sister company, is ranked as the highest quality offset provider by the David Suzuki Foundation and the Pembina Institute. Less provides businesses and individuals interested in lessening their environmental footprint with two convenient options for purchasing offsets. Less' international-based offsets are derived from Gold Standard-certified projects, as endorsed by leading environmental groups including WWF International. Less' Canadian-based offsets are sourced from projects that have achieved certification under the internationally recognized CSA Standard. Learn more about Less here.

