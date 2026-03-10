MONTRÉAL, Marche 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Insurance is encouraging residents to start taking simple preventative steps to protect their homes, vehicles, property and personal safety in anticipation of the freezing rain forecast by Environment Canada.

Winter weather events can result in power outages, falling branches, damage to buildings and difficult driving conditions. Being prepared is the best way to reduce potential impacts.

Before the storm: take essential preventative mesures

Desjardins Insurance recommends the following:

Park vehicles in a garage if possible. Otherwise, park in a safe location, away from trees, for example.

Store or secure outdoor items that could be picked up by strong winds.

Check your gutters. They play a key role directing water away from your home during periods of mixed precipitation.

Prepare an emergency kit that includes a flashlight, extra batteries, drinking water and a safe alternative heating source in case of a power outage.

During the storm: be safe

It's important to remember the following during periods of freezing rain:

Limit non-essential travel. Roads will be slippery and visibility limited.

Stay away from downed power lines. Report any dangerous situations to local authorities.

Stay tuned to updates and instructions from local authorities.

After the storm: document damage

If you have damage to your property, Desjardins Insurance is there for you. Do the following as soon as it's safe:

Photograph the damage.

Where possible, make urgent repairs that will limit further damage.

Contact your insurer to get the support you need to file a claim.

You can save time by starting your claim online or through your insurer's mobile app.

Desjardins Insurance has a list of tips and best practices you can use to protect your property against bad weather and high winds that often occur during periods of freezing rain.

