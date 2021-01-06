Freeport Announces OTCQB Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FRI) (FSE: 4XH) (OTCQB: FEERF) ("Freeport", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "FEERF" at the open of markets on January 7, 2021.

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FRI".

About Freeport Resources Inc.

Freeport is a Canadian junior exploration company with a diverse portfolio of properties - the Red Rose Mine (a past producer of tungsten-gold-copper), Spanish Mountain Gold (adjacent to a proposed open-pit gold mine), and the Q (a large, well-known fluorspar deposit), all located in British Columbia. Freeport recently acquired Quidum Resources which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Highlands Paciﬁc Resources Ltd., controls the Star Mountains project in Papua New Guinea. Please visit www.freeportresources.com or contact the email address below for more information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "intends" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Freeport Resources Inc.

For further information: Freeport Resources Inc., Gord Friesen, Chief Executive Officer, (236) 334-1660 or [email protected]

Related Links

www.freeportresources.com

