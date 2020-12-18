Freeman Real Estate: 5th Annual GREAT TURKEY GIVE

Inspired by the generosity of Honest Ed's this is the fifth year The Great Turkey Give will take place. This year please join us as we do a BIG FESTIVE SHOP at Fiesta Farms Grocery store beginning at 7 am Monday December 21st 2020. Fiesta Farms is located at 200 Christie Street (Dupont & Christie area) .

Last year's Turkey Give was a great success engaging with hundreds of people and spreading the spirit of the season. This years program will deliver food to those in need in a safe and efficient manner. (go to www.thegreatturkeygive.com for more info)

Helping the crew at Freeman Real Estate & Spirit of Math central to shop will be Santa himself and a few honoured guests including Rev. M. McGourty (St. Peters) & Rabbi A. Flanzraich (Beth Sholom).

Freeman Real Estate is a family-run, boutique realty company that has a almost 50 year tradition for supporting community causes, charities and interests.

Spirit of Math Central Toronto is an innovative leader in after-school mathematics education with more than 40 campuses in North America.

Fiesta Farms is a family run independent grocer with deep community ties-- located in Toronto's Annex Neighbourhood.

