Freeman Real Estate: 5th Annual GREAT TURKEY GIVE

Freeman Real Estate

Dec 18, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - On  MONDAY DECEMBER 21st Freeman Real Estate Ltd. will host an altered 5th Annual GREAT TURKEY GIVE  starting at  7AM . This year due to the Pandemic we are supporting up to 100 Local families in need with holiday food supplies.

Freeman Real Estate has partnered with Spirit of Math Central Toronto and  Fiesta Farms to give over 100 families holiday food via our food distributors-- St. Alban's Boys & Girls Club, St. Peter's Church & Beth Sholom Synagogue.

A Good News Story-5th Annual Great Turkey Give (sort of) Monday December 21st 7am (CNW Group/Freeman Real Estate)

Inspired by the generosity of Honest Ed's this is the fifth  year  The Great Turkey Give will take place. This year please join us as we do a BIG FESTIVE SHOP at Fiesta Farms Grocery store beginning at 7 am Monday December 21st 2020. Fiesta Farms is located at   200 Christie Street (Dupont & Christie area) .

Last year's Turkey Give was a great success engaging with hundreds of people and spreading the spirit of the season. This years program will deliver food to those in need in a safe and efficient manner. (go to www.thegreatturkeygive.com for more info)

Helping  the crew at Freeman Real Estate & Spirit of Math  central to shop will be Santa himself and a few honoured guests including Rev. M. McGourty (St. Peters) & Rabbi A. Flanzraich (Beth Sholom).

Freeman Real Estate is a family-run, boutique realty company that has a almost 50 year tradition for supporting community causes, charities and interests.

Spirit of Math Central Toronto is an innovative leader in after-school mathematics education with more than 40 campuses in North America.

Fiesta Farms  is a family run independent grocer with deep community ties--  located in Toronto's Annex Neighbourhood.

For further information: Elden Freeman, [email protected], (416) 834 0790 or (416 535 3103); Daniel Freeman, [email protected] (416 937 5556)

