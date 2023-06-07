FREELANCE SETTLES IN CANADA AND CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN NORTH AMERICA

QUÉBEC CITY, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The company Freelance is pleased to announce its arrival in Canada in hopes to continue its expansion and develop the North American market. Settled in the program softlanding at the technological accelerator-incubator in Quebec, LE CAMP, Freelance offers a digital platform called freelance.ca, which facilitates collaboration between companies and independent workers within project frameworks.

For Mr. Simon Gravel, a born Canadian and CEO/founder of Freelance, this marks a return to his roots after a 20-year career abroad, particularly in Germany.

M. Simon Gravel, CEO and founder of freelance.ca (1st to the right), and his team. (CNW Group/freelance.ca)

"I've been dreaming of returning to Canada for a while now. And in doing so, expanding Freelance further. By promoting collaboration and connecting businesses with qualified freelancers, freelance.ca makes it easier to find expertise for project executions. Additionally, the company provides a concrete solution to labor shortage."

- Mr. Simon Gravel, President and CEO, and founder of Freelance

Now available and operational in Canada since January 2023, the platform already offers numerous opportunities for Canadian freelancers. By using the platform, freelancers can diversify their client portfolios, enhance their reputation and have the possibility to work with local as well as international clients. Indeed, the Freelance platform is present in nearly ten countries. Having originated as freelance.de in Germany in 2007 and gained significant success, the platform has since been positioned in eight other countries: Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Poland, and Romania.

While labor scarcity is a challenge faced by many companies, the platform offers a practical and effective solution for employers in need of talent to execute their projects. The projects listed on the platform require skilled workers in a wide range of sectors, such as the thousands of professionals who have already registered in the past three months, bringing sought-after expertise to the table.

The company's growing presence in North America aligns with its expansion strategy. Over the past few months, the company has been able to count on the collaboration of Québec International and Investissement Québec International to help it establish itself across Canada. To find out more, please visit freelance.ca - Projects for Freelancers and Independent Professionals.

Freelance at a glance:

With 7 portals in 10 countries across 2 continents

Over 60 employees

Over 1.5 million projects since its launch

Over 600,000 registered freelancers worldwide

Over 325,000 profiles online

For further information: Contact Media: Julia Desautels, Marketing Manager, E-mail: [email protected], Phone number: 418-580-3888