Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2025 for the 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 98,154,137 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 18.56% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN To elect as Director :Kristina Walcott 96,353,303

1,800,834 98.165 %

1.835 % To Elect as Director: Alvin Jackson 97,016,593

1,137,544 98.841 %

1.159 % To Elect as Director: David Knight 85,790,018

12,364,119 87.403 %

12.597 % To Elect as Director: Garnet Dawson 97,308,977

845,160 99.139 %

0.861 % To Elect as Director: Ron Ewing 96,839,477

1,314,660 98.661 %

1.339 % To Elect as Director: Glen Dickson 85,396,927

12,757,210 87.003 %

12.997 % To Elect as Director: Reagan Glazier 79,513,338

18,640,799 81.009 %

18.991 % To Elect as Director: Maurice Tagami 97,900,807

253,330 99.742 %

0.258 % To Elect as Director: Vivienne Artz 93,614,569

4,539,568 95.375 %

4.625 %

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 26th, 2025, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Golden Summit Project Update:

Drilling at Golden Summit is progressing well. Drilling is focused on resource definition, which includes both expansion and infill drilling, as well as geotechnical and metallurgical holes. Like the 2024 drill program, the current efforts aim to upgrade inferred resources to indicated status in preparation for the upcoming pre-feasibility study, which is expected to commence later this year. An updated mineral resource estimate is expected to be finalised soon, and the initial assay results from the 2025 drill program are also anticipated shortly.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements.

For further information: Kristina Walcott, President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, [email protected]