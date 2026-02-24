Freedom Mobile introduces new Total Freedom plans with included international roaming

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Freedom Mobile today announced a significant evolution of its wireless rate plan lineup, introducing a refreshed suite of Total Freedom plans focused on nationwide connectivity while adding more flexibility for customers who want international roaming included. These plans will include monthly recurring Roam Beyond data, expanding the value proposition far beyond Canada-U.S.-Mexico use.

The new plans offer coast-to-coast coverage across Canada, plus roaming in 120+ global destinations* at no additional cost. This refresh supports Freedom's broader aim to deliver affordable, reliable, worry-free wireless for Canadians at home and abroad. By embedding international roaming into wireless monthly rate plans, Freedom removes the unpredictability and financial burden typically associated with other international roaming options – a longstanding pain point for consumers.

"For years, Canadians have faced expensive roaming fees and the constant worry of overages. With the new Total Freedom plans, we're putting an end to that," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "This is about providing customers more choice, more value, and more freedom. It's another step forward in our commitment to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Canadians."

Consumers now have more reasons than ever to choose Freedom, including affordable coast-to-coast coverage reaching 99% of Canadians, 5G+ access built into every monthly plan, roaming in 120+ global destinations* without daily fees, and the peace of mind that comes with its Price Freeze Promise.

Starting at only $35/month (after digital discount plus taxes), the new suite of wireless monthly rate plans is available for new and existing customers starting today at all Freedom Mobile retail locations and online at freedommobile.ca.

* Roam Beyond destinations subject to change (may be added or removed). For a list of current destinations included and full details, see freedommobile.ca/roambeyond. Minimum 3-month subscription to Total Freedom plans required.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile is a Canadian telecommunications service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive connectivity provider in Canada.

SOURCE Freedom Mobile

[email protected]