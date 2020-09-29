Freedom Cannabis Receives Processing License from Health Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Sep. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Freedom Cannabis Inc. ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received our "Standard Processing License" from Health Canada on September 25, 2020.

This license solidifies Freedom's ability to launch next-generation cannabis products for medicinal and retail sale through vertically integrated seed to sale operations.

"Freedom's license allows us to produce and develop cannabis products in our state-of-the-art facility. This is a major milestone for the Freedom family; the significance of the license cannot be overstated. I am extremely proud of the entire Freedom team and would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work to make this possible," said Gianfranco Potestio, Freedom's CEO.

About Freedom

Freedom Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, employing 40 people, who are focused on producing the highest quality cannabis. Freedom is developing manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture and package for third parties. The Company operates in a state of the art, 120,000 square ft indoor production facility in Acheson, Alberta, that features Canada's largest solar paneled roof top.

