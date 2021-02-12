Freedom Cannabis Receives Processing License Amendment from Health Canada Enabling Ability for Sales

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Freedom Cannabis Inc. ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that we received our "Processing License with Ability for Sale" from Health Canada on February 11, 2021.

This expands Freedom's Processing License sales authorization to include selling our dried and fresh cannabis products to provincial and territorial authorized distributors, retailers, and registered patients. Freedom also holds Sale (Medical) and Cultivation licenses. Our Processing license previously allowed sales of plants and seeds. It further allows our provincial and territorial applications in the Northwest Territories (NWT), Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Ontario for consumer sales to advance.

This license solidifies Freedom's ability to market next-generation cannabis products for medicinal and retail sale through vertically integrated seed to sale operations. We are ready to immediately convert our vault inventory into market-ready products, including pre-roll, extracts, and dried cannabis in 3.5g, 7g,14g, and 28g units. We are also prepared to leverage our automated packaging and processing systems to provide processing, packaging, and sale services to other licensed producers.

"This license allows us to now sell to the provinces and adds to our sales channels. We can now offset our business to business (B2B) sales with consumer-focused opportunities. The amendment adds a service model to the company to process, package and distribute for other Licensed Producers. Freedom will begin to leverage its packaging automation towards these services.

This is a major milestone for the Freedom family, significantly expanding our market and sales opportunities, unlocking new and diversified revenue streams. It allows us to increase service and cultivation capacity and pursue larger commitments than ever before. We are excited about the scalability, flexibility, and growth potential this approval enables.

I am extremely proud of the entire Freedom team and would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work to make this possible."

- Gianfranco Potestio, CEO

We invite all our investors, partners, customers, and supporters to celebrate this milestone event with us!

About Freedom

Freedom Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company employing over 40 people focused on producing the highest quality cannabis. Freedom has manufacturing, processing, and packaging capabilities for its proprietary cannabis products and contract services for third parties. Freedom operates in a state-of-the-art, 120,000 square foot indoor production facility in Acheson, Alberta, that features Canada's largest solar rooftop.

