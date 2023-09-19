Free Virtual Back-to-School Event Aims to Support Canadian Youth Mental Wellness

Unsinkable partners with Sun Life Canada to ease school transition for students

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Unsinkable, a charitable organization founded by Olympic hero and mental health advocate Silken Laumann, in partnership with Sun Life Canada, is presenting a free, youth-led interactive virtual event to support the mental well-being of young people at the start of a new school year.

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 7pm-8pm EST.

Register (free): https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/back-to-school-mental-health-event-tickets-688113053667

"September can be a challenging month for school age children, high school students and their families. As a mom, I recall the stress of September, and the huge emotions that seemed part of adjusting to another school year," said Laumann, founder of Unsinkable. "For many young people, the pressures of schoolwork, peer interactions, as well as readjusting to stricter schedules can cause real stress and anxiety. Unsinkable is shining a light on the unique stresses of this time of year and the many ways we can support ourselves and one another. Through storytelling and sharing expert resources, we talk about common concerns, provide useful tools and advice, and help students start the year off right."

"We're grateful to Sun Life for making this important event possible," added Laumann.

The one-hour virtual event will harness the power of story to ignite conversation about mental health and back-to-school transitions. The session features youth and expert panelists sharing advice and stories about how students can care for their mental health, manage burnout, navigate academic pressures and a fear of failure, and balance school and sports. At the same time, parents and families will learn how to talk openly about the student experience so they can provide care and encouragement.

"A new school year brings a mix of exciting opportunities and new challenges for young people. As a father of two teenage sons, I've seen this first-hand," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "At Sun Life, we are committed to improving the mental wellbeing of youth and are proud to partner with Unsinkable. They share the knowledge and expertise to help youth and set them on a path to success."

As a Champion Partner to Unsinkable, Sun Life's support helps fund Unsinkable peer mentorship programming and storytelling initiatives to benefit the mental health of young people across Canada.

Unsinkable

Unsinkable is a charitable organization founded in 2020 by Olympic hero and mental health advocate Silken Laumann. Unsinkable's mission is to use storytelling to help people #BridgetheGap between struggling with their mental health and taking steps towards mental well-being. www.weareunsinkable.com

