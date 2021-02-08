Free Video Chat Tool Helps Local Businesses Survive Lockdown

Optimy giving away service to bring in-store experience online for retailers on brink of collapsing from devastating effects of closing their doors

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Small to mid-sized retailers struggling to stay in business because of emergency lockdown measures have been offered a free digital lifeline. Starting today, Kognitive Tech Inc. is offering its video chat tool, Optimy, for free until April 30 to help retailers stay alive online while their physical locations remain closed or severely restricted.

The offer comes on the heels of a recent survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business which said 181,000 businesses across Canada are probably going to close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The worst-case scenario would see up to 222,000 companies closing their stores, putting a staggering 2.9 million jobs at risk, CFIB reported.

"Optimy has the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for small retail businesses that are forced to limit or even close their physical store locations. It's a much-needed digital tool for businesses struggling to survive amidst the pandemic," says CEO of Kognitive Tech, Josh Singer. "Businesses with limited online capabilities, can now personally connect with customers in a way that is not possible by phone or through conventional chat app features," he added.

Optimy, which can be installed and running in 15 minutes on a retailer's website, is being offered free until April 30, 2021, to retailers that need to create or improve their online shopping capabilities.

This free video chat offer from Toronto-based Kognitive Tech is worth $3,750 per retailer, when implementation costs and monthly fees are included. There are no added costs or commitments for retailers who accept the free offer.

"We are just one small business trying to help other businesses stay open, which is why we have committed almost $2 million in software and training costs to make this happen," Singer said. "Our investment will vastly exceed that amount if thousands of companies take advantage of the lifeline we are offering them," he added.

Optimy is ideal for retailers who sell complex products that require the high-touch expertise of salespeople to help customers navigate their options and to choose the right products. The video chat function lets businesses interact with customers and sell products without the need for a fully functioning e-commerce website. The required minimum is a basic landing page and Optimy. Retailers will not incur additional costs because no new processes or software are required.

It is the first eCommerce plug-in in Canada that provides a live video chat within a customer's web browser that is 100% private and secure.

Optimy helps retailers:

Easily create an online presence to interact with customers while physical locations are closed

Create a personal connection with customers by speaking with them directly by video in much the same way we have been using remote video conferencing from home

Assist customers in choosing the right products by talking through available options and understanding their needs, just like an in-person shopping experience

Navigate the website and add products to a customer's shopping cart

Small and mid-sized retailers severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.optimy.ai to find out how they can receive the free video chat tool.

About Optimy, a Division of Kognitive Tech Inc

Kognitive Tech Inc (previously Kognitive Marketing Inc) is a Sales Tech company that helps clients increase sales revenue and profitability with world-class customer service. Our eCommerce division, Optimy, offers businesses a video chat tool that is the first eCommerce plug-in that allows for a live video chat within the customer's web browser that is 100% private and secure. Their retail staffing division, Mpwr, is an industry leader in face-to-face retail sales programs. Powered by its in-house workforce management system, Mpwr recruits, trains and coaches retail sales representatives to offer the best solution possible for customers. For more information on its services and offering, please visit www.optimy.ai.

