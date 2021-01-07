Free Personal Support Worker Certificate Training Addressing Need for More PSWs

WATERLOO-WELLINGTON, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Through a creative and collaborative effort, the SE Career College of Health and six community organizations are coming together to offer free Personal Support Worker (PSW) certificate training for qualified students – to meet the growing demand for PSWs in the field.

PSWs are essential in helping patients remain at home, assisting in delivering home and community care, and providing services in long-term care and retirement homes. The growing demand for PSW care is felt in all communities across the Waterloo-Wellington region and this program is a way for students to obtain a PSW certificate at no cost. Not only is the program complimentary for qualifying candidates; students will also be paid to attend the Home Support Worker (HSW) portion of the course for the first four weeks and given the opportunity to work as an HSW throughout the PSW program.

The SE Career College of Health and PSW programs are registered and approved by the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities.

An upcoming session of the program will take place on January 18, 2021 . The program includes:

Four weeks of paid Home Support Worker (HSW) training: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Five months of Personal Support Worker (PSW) training: Monday to Friday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information and to express interest in the PSW or HSW program, please can contact any of the sponsoring organizations below:

Care Partners: Lynn Jamieson, [email protected];

Closing the Gap: Karen Bushell, [email protected];

CBI: Jackie Riches, [email protected];

QCare: Jennifer Gouthro, [email protected];

ILCWR: Drew Peterson, [email protected]

Fairview Parkwood Senior Communities: Christine Normandeau, [email protected]

If you are an organization that is interested in running your own PSW program, please visit SE Health's PSW Program webpage for more information: https://sehc.com/hsw-psw

