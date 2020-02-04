Free Personal Support Worker Certificate Training Addressing Need for More PSWs

OTTAWA, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Using a creative and innovative learning solution, SE Health is offering free Personal Support Worker (PSW) certificate training for qualified students. The not-for-profit, social enterprise and one of Canada's largest health care organizations is thrilled to present the training program to meet the growing demand for PSWs in the field. Personal Support Workers are essential in helping patients remain at home, assisting in delivering home and community care, and providing services in long-term care and retirement homes.

There is a growing demand for PSW care in all communities across the Ottawa region, and this free program is a way for students to access a PSW certificate program at no cost to them. The SE Career College of Health and PSW programs are registered and approved by the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities. Not only is the program free to students, they will also be paid to attend the course for the first four weeks. Students graduate as a Home Support Worker (HSW) in four weeks and can then work as an HSW throughout the PSW program.

The next program begins March 2, 2020 in Ottawa and includes:

Four weeks of free Home Support Worker (HSW) training: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Home Support Worker (HSW) training: Monday – Friday – Five months of free Personal Support Worker (PSW) training: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information and to apply to this exciting program at SE Health, please contact:

Christina Filice

[email protected]

(647) 381-1895

