Free new exhibit showcases Toronto's world class street art and artists

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto is home to some of the best mural, street and graffiti artists and art in the world. A free public exhibit called "StreetARToronto You've Changed" will be on display at the Market Gallery, located on the second floor of the St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front St. E. (at Jarvis Street), starting today until April 19. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The exhibit features videos, special displays and photographs that showcase more than 100 StreetARToronto (StART) murals completed between 2012 and 2019. Special events and lectures will also be scheduled during the exhibit.

"StreetARToronto You've Changed" tells the story of how local street artists, through StART, have transformed Toronto's streets, laneways and parks into a city-wide art gallery and have taken the Toronto street art scene to a level of international attention and appeal. Many of the artists highlighted entered the StART Program at a grassroots level and through skill development and mentorship opportunities are now acclaimed graffiti artists whose talents are recognized around the world. Many of these former mentees are now mentors helping to develop the next generation of Toronto-based artists.

StreetARToronto (StART), delivered by the City of Toronto, is a suite of innovative programs designed specifically for streets and public spaces. Initiated in 2012 as an integral part of the City's Graffiti Management Plan, StART has reduced graffiti vandalism and replaced it with vibrant, colourful, community-engaged street art. StART programs encourage active transportation (walking and cycling), make streets more beautiful and safe, showcase local artists, mentor emerging talent and reduce overall infrastructure maintenance costs.

The Market Gallery animates the second floor of the St. Lawrence Market South building, which encloses all that remains of Toronto's original 19th-century Front Street City Hall council chamber, operating from 1845 to 1899. The historic site presents a variety of changing exhibits related to the art, culture and history of Toronto.

Toronto History Museums are a group of 10 museums owned and operated by the City that bring Toronto's history to life for residents and visitors. The museums include Market Gallery, as well as Colborne Lodge, Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House Museum, Mackenzie House, Montgomery's Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse. More information about the museums is available at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/museums/ .

More information about StreetARToronto is available at http://www.toronto.ca/streetartoronto. A video about StreetARToronto is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2U5OyDZqRQ&feature=youtu.be .

More information about the Market Gallery is available at http://www.toronto.ca/marketgallery.

Learn about Toronto's new Public Art Strategy at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/public-art/public-art-strategy/ as well as The Year of Public Art in 2021 at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/year-of-public-art/.

Quotes

"Toronto is internationally recognized for the vibrant works of art created by gifted local mural, street and graffiti artists through the StreetARToronto program. I encourage everyone to see this free exhibit and learn more about these talented artists, as well as the history of street art in Toronto."

- Mayor John Tory

"StreetARToronto is a difference-making program that has been tremendously successful at identifying and developing local street and graffiti artists and then harnessing their talents to contribute to a safer, more colourful and inspiring public streetscape."

- Councillor James Pasternak (Ward 6 York Centre), Chair of the Infrastructure & Environment Committee

"As the site of Toronto's original City Hall, Market Gallery has deep roots in our city's history. For the first time, the Market Gallery will display work from Toronto's talented street artists to showcase how our city's vibrant street art scene has developed and changed over the years. I encourage everyone to explore these spectacular works of art at this free event."

- Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson, Councillor Ward 21 (Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Eric Holmes, Strategic Communications, 416-392-4391, 416-629-4891 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.city.toronto.on.ca

