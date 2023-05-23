Free Forum on Mental Health and Learning Disabilities

Charity Provides Support and Tools for Young Learners Disproportionately Impacted by Mental Health Challenges

VANCOUVER, BC , May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, LDS (Learning Disabilities Society) is hosting a free Mental Health and Learning Differences forum for parents, caregivers, educators and the public. Children and youth with learning disabilities (dyslexia, dysgraphia, ADHD, some ASD) experience significantly higher rates of mental health challenges than their peers. LDS is raising awareness and providing support so that each person can reach their full potential.

Mental Health & Learning DIsabilities Forum Poster (CNW Group/Learning Disabilities Society)

"As young people who experience both learning differences and mental health challenges develop, they need an expanding set of tools, support, and self-advocacy skills. Finding these supports can be difficult," said Rachel Forbes, Executive Director, LDS. "By bringing together experts and those with lived experience in our Mental Health and Learning Differences forum, we can offer accessible resources that are no cost or low cost, including tools, skills, strategies and support to those who support youth with current or potential mental health challenges."

"Self-reported data from the Canadian census evidenced that youth with learning differences aged 15-21 years experience higher rates of mental health challenges than their peers, with 46% of male students and 65% of female students impacted. Mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression, can be compounded by feelings of shame, stigma and low self-esteem, with students at a greater risk for bullying and social isolation," said Dr. Jennifer Fane, Director of Education, LDS. "Supporting children and youth in navigating learning and mental health challenges empowers them to recognize their own strengths, gain confidence and achieve lifelong confidence and success in the classroom, and beyond."

Panellists:

Dr. Jennifer Fane , Director of Education, LDS

, Director of Education, LDS

Lee Laufer , Indigenous Youth Worker, POWER Alternative School

, Indigenous Youth Worker, POWER Alternative School

Lyn Heinemann , MSc.OT, Clinical Coordinator, Rehabilitation Services, Foundry BC

, MSc.OT, Clinical Coordinator, Rehabilitation Services, Foundry BC

Willow MacDonald , Health Advocate, Reality TV Star

, Health Advocate, Reality TV Star

Samara Liberman , Programs Manager, Stigma-Free Society

, Programs Manager, Stigma-Free Society

Host: Walter Mustapich , President, Boys Club Network

, President, Boys Club Network Thursday, May 25 , 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm PST

, – Virtual with in person space available in Vancouver

https://ldsociety.ca/mental-health-forum/

About LDS (Learning Disabilities Society):

Founded in 1970, LDS is a nonprofit charity that serves children, youth and adults with suspected or diagnosed learning disabilities by providing specialized learning support. LDS is committed to making high-quality, affordable learning support accessible to all. Visit https://ldsociety.ca/

SOURCE Learning Disabilities Society

For further information: Rachel Forbes, Executive Director, LDS, M: 604.345.9129, [email protected]