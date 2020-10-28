Free contact tracing tool launches across Canada, alleviating stress for small businesses in the restaurant, hospitality and retail service industries

CANATRACE is the latest solution developed by GroundLevel, designed to help keep Canadians safe amidst COVID-19

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today GroundLevel Insights , a leading Canadian technology company, announced the launch of CANATRACE™ . Now available to businesses across Canada, CANATRACE is a fast, secure, and free digital solution that allows businesses to capture pertinent customer data needed for contact tracing, all while alleviating the workload of staff and keeping patrons—and their contact information—safe.

To-date, GroundLevel Insights has partnered with more than 300 small businesses, helping these companies bring their customers back in a safe and streamlined manner. The digital tool simplifies data collection by allowing visitors to provide their contact information directly on their own smartphone using a QR code uniquely branded for the business they are visiting. By digitizing data collection, small businesses are able to minimize touchpoints for guests, ensure the confidentiality and accuracy of the information given, and lessen the extra responsibilities their staff are taking on during these unprecedented times.

"Supporting local businesses has never been more important and will be critical to moving Canada's recovery forward," said Asif R. Khan, Founder and CEO of GroundLevel Insights. "By bringing together government, business associations and companies that are providing services across the country, CANATRACE is helping small businesses keep Canadians safe, in hopes that more customers will feel safe and continue to support our local businesses."

Ever since data collection has become required for businesses with in-person patrons, many companies have been using a physical pen and paper to record visitors' information. While effective, this process places additional pressure on employee resources and increases touch-points for both staff and visitors. Moreso, there is an inherent privacy risk if customer data isn't stored properly.

With CANATRACE, digitizing this system makes it easier for small businesses to meet provincial policies while simultaneously reducing operational complexity. To introduce CANATRACE, companies simply register for a business-branded QR code at CANATRACE.com. Each unique QR code is assigned to its own mobile site, meaning that every business will have its own landing page to collect visitor information. This data-collection page is automatically pulled-up when the QR code is scanned in-store, where customers and employees can register their name and contact information. All data is collected and stored securely by CANATRACE for 30 days, after which, it is automatically deleted. Businesses can also request data be sent to their local health authority, in the event that a positive COVID-19 case has been identified at their location.

"Over the past month we have supported hundreds of businesses in the restaurant, hospitality, fitness and retail industries who have struggled to adapt to ever-evolving COVID-19 policies," added Khan. "These measures are all being mandated to protect Canadians, but they are also adding pressure to workers. Our team at GroundLevel is dedicated to supporting local businesses by providing this free technology to simplify these processes, ultimately allowing business owners to focus on running their companies in a safe, efficient and sustainable way."

CANATRACE is proudly supported by Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade, Canadian Museums Association, City of Pickering, Invest Durham, MaRS, and ventureLAB as well as other business partners who want to help support small businesses and spread the word to businesses across the country.

For more information or to register your small business for free, please visit www.CANATRACE.com .

About GroundLevel Insights

GroundLevel Insights is a proprietary artificial intelligence platform rooted in tracking the physical movement of customers by aggregating anonymous, privacy-compliant data and giving clients the intelligence of both their customers and competitors -- always keeping them in a position to grow, respond and win. The GroundLevel system includes tools for capacity monitoring and face mask compliance through sensors and video analytics. The powerful dataset is blended into an elegant, customizable dashboard that allows for bespoke insights. GroundLevel gives users the ability to export their own data for propensity models and allows for integration with an ever-growing number of POS systems, apps and CRMs for analytical decision making.

