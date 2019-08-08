Free Concussion Tool Supports Safer Return-to-Sport Decisions for Young Athletes

In a meeting held earlier this year by the Federal Subcommittee on Sports-Related Concussions in Canada, the Concussion Tracker app was discussed as a free, secure tool for athletes, schools, and sports organizations to utilize nation-wide to improve detection, data collection, and compliance with concussion protocols. As the conversation and research surrounding concussion health risks continues to grow around the world, so does the need for real-time concussion tracking and recording.

"Over 71 per cent of the concussion patients we see are under the age of 25 and 57 per cent of these injuries are related to organized sport," said CCMI President, Dr. Cameron Marshall. "One big issue for sports clubs we work with is multisport athletes – how does the hockey coach know if a player was injured playing football? Or at school? Well this app helps to solve this problem by having immediate notifications sent to all stakeholders from the point of injury to medical clearance."

When a concussion hits, the Concussion Tracker app:

Walks a coach through a brief injury screen, instructing them on key flags to look for.

Once the injury report is complete, secure notifications are sent to every other sport, team, coach, teacher, and trainer associated with that athlete.

The athlete's clinical visit information and recovery timeline is recorded directly on the app, enabling constant communication and real-time updates for everyone in the athlete's circle of care.

Medical clearance letters are scanned and shared on the app, ensuring all stakeholders are aware when an athlete is safe to return as well as providing documentation of this fact for reduced liability.

The Concussion Tracker app is free to everyone and is currently available on iTunes and Google Play. To learn more, please visit completeconcussions.com/concussion-tracker.

About Complete Concussion Management Inc. (CCMI)

CCMI is a Canadian-based, global concussion research and clinical management network with 350+ clinic locations that provide concussion testing, management, and treatment services across 5 countries. Through evidence-based training programs and integrated healthcare technologies, CCMI empowers multidisciplinary teams to provide standardized care to those impacted by concussions. CCMI serves to improve the collective understanding of the prevention, management, and prognosis of concussion, while providing accessible, patient-centric care based on the latest scientific and medical research. For more information, visit https://completeconcussions.com/.

