Fred Victor Hosts Street Eats 2021 to Raise $250,000 for People in Need

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Fred Victor, a Toronto charity committed to ending homelessness, hosts Street Eats 2021 on November 3, 2021. Attendees will enjoy a street food-inspired dinner at one of a select group of culturally diverse local restaurants.

With a goal of raising $250,000, ticket sales will help Fred Victor continue to provide vital food services for people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Hunger was a problem in Toronto long before the pandemic – with nearly one in five families dealing with food insecurity. Last year, Fred Victor provided over 200,000 free or low-cost meals to people in need of good, healthy food. Amid COVID-19, the charity doubled the number of meals they serve in a day.

For Street Eats 2021 , Fred Victor is partnering with top Toronto restaurants and chefs.

"In addition to addressing food insecurity in our city, Street Eats 2021 will support local businesses who have been so deeply impacted by the pandemic," said Fred Victor CEO Keith Hambly. "On November 3rd, we can all come together to celebrate missed milestones with loved ones and enjoy wonderful cuisine in one of the top foodie destinations in the world."

Along with its community meal service, Fred Victor also offers employment and training programs that use food as a tool of empowerment – such as urban community gardens and food skills classes. Participants gain confidence, improve their health, and ultimately, have opportunities to build a life without poverty.

Tickets for Street Eats 2021 are now available . For more information about the event, visit: https://streeteats2021.ca .

Equitable Bank is the Presenting Sponsor for Street Eats 2021.

Participating restaurants include: Adda Bistro, IMM Thai Kitchen, iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar, Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant, Richmond Station, and Venga Cucina.

About Fred Victor

Fred Victor is committed to ending homelessness. Serving communities for over 125 years, Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with over 20 locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live.

Learn more about Fred Victor at www.fredvictor.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fredvictorcentre

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FredVictorTO

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FredVictorCentre

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5462644/

SOURCE Fred Victor Centre

For further information: Media Inquiries: Howard Sato, Communications & Media Manager, [email protected] | 416-364-8228 ext.1380

Related Links

www.fredvictor.org

