Freckle Ltd. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

Financial Results Released After November 6, 2019 Market Close, Followed by 8am EST Conference Call on November 7, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) (the "Company"), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline media measurement, announces that the Company will release its third quarter of fiscal 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. President and CEO Neil Sweeney and CFO Andrew Elinesky will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00am EST on Thursday, November 7, 2019. All interested parties are invited to participate in this conference call and should dial the numbers below 10 minutes before the starting time.

Date & Time: Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 8:00 AM EST Dial-in number: Toll Free: Toll/International: (877) 830-2591 (785) 424-1738 Conference ID: 95847 Replay: A link to a recording of the conference call will be available on Freckle's website.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe'' or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the success of Sophic. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation assumed no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Freckle Ltd.

For further information: Officer Contact @ Freckle, Andrew Elinesky, CFO, andrew.elinesky@freckleiot.com; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, (647) 558-0675, Sean@SophicCapital.com