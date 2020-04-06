Freckle Enters into Definitive Agreement for Divesture of its Freckle Offline Attribution and Data Business to PlaceIQ

The Company will now focus on Killi™, a product that allows consumers to take back control of their data and be compensated directly for its use.

Freckle Ltd. to rebrand as Killi Inc.

TORONTO, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Freckle Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: FRKL) is pleased to announce that on April 3, 2020 its wholly owned subsidiary Freckle IoT Ltd. (the "Freckle IoT") has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with PlaceIQ, Inc. ("PlaceIQ") for the sale of all of the assets (the "Purchased Assets") of Freckle IoT's offline attribution and data business (the "Transaction") for cash consideration of up to US$4,000,000 (the "Purchase Price"). No Killi™ assets are included in the Transaction.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchase Price will be paid as follows:

Revenue milestone payments: PlaceIQ will make certain milestone payments of up to US$900,000 based upon achievement of milestones related to revenue derived from the Purchased Assets during the one year period commencing on April 1, 2020 (the " Milestone Payments ").





PlaceIQ will make certain milestone payments of up to based upon achievement of milestones related to revenue derived from the Purchased Assets during the one year period commencing on (the " "). Revenue sharing payments: PlaceIQ will pay, on a quarterly basis, for a period of two years commencing on April 1, 2020 : (i) 30% of the revenue it derives from certain current customer accounts (acquired from Freckle IoT) in such calendar quarter and (ii) 3% of the revenue it derives from certain new customer accounts generated by employees transferred from Freckle IoT to PlaceIQ in connection with the Transaction (collectively, the "Revenue Sharing Payments"), to a maximum of US$4,000,000 less any Milestone Payments.

In connection with the Transaction, Freckle IoT and PlaceIQ will enter into a transition services agreement, under which Freckle IoT will provide certain services to PlaceIQ for a minimum period of thirty days, subject to any extension, following the closing of the Transaction.

With the Company's primary focus on growing its business around Killi™, its consumer consent management product, through which users are able to amalgamate and sell their first-party data, Freckle IoT's offline attribution business is no longer core to the Company's growth strategy. The Transaction will allow the Company to focus all of its time and energy on Killi™. Assuming the milestones are met and the Revenue Sharing Payments are made, the Company plans to deploy the proceeds of the Transaction to accelerate the continuing expansion and development of Killi™.

The Company and Freckle IoT value the Purchased Assets at approximately US$4,000,000, however an independent valuation was not conducted in connection with this valuation. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has determined that the Transaction is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders and unanimously recommends that shareholders of the Company vote in favour of the Transaction.

The Transaction is an arm's length transaction and there are no finder's fees payable in connection with the Transaction.

Shareholder Approval for the Transaction & Name Change

Pursuant to applicable law, the Transaction and the name change from Freckle Ltd. to Killi Inc. will require the approval of 66 2/3 percent of votes cast by shareholders of the Company at a special shareholders meeting (the "Special Meeting"). The Company will issue a news release in due course fixing the record date and announcing the date, time and location of the Special Meeting to approve the transactions contemplated herein.

In addition to shareholder approval, the Transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals including TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions in transactions of this nature.

In light of the conditions caused by the spread of COVID-19 and after careful consideration, the Company has decided to hold the Special Meeting through virtual means in order to best protect its shareholders and to provide shareholders with a forum to communicate with the Board at the Special Meeting. Further information regarding the Special Meeting and the Transaction will be included in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") which is expected to be mailed to shareholders in early April 2020 and in the Agreement which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Circular will provide greater details about the Transaction and will include a copy of the Agreement as a schedule thereto.

Assuming shareholder approval is obtained and all other conditions to the Agreement are satisfied or waived, the Transaction is expected to close on or about the end May 2020.

About Freckle Ltd.

The Company's consumer identity mobile application "Killi™" ( killi.io ) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi™, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here .

Freckle IoT , via its data and offline measurement products, allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

About PlaceIQ Inc.

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better outcomes for marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ.

For further information: Andrew Elinesky, CFO, +1-416-904-2725, [email protected]