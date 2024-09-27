Fratello Coffee Roasters and the Prefontaine Family Celebrate 50 Years of Specialty Coffee

In 1985, Cam acquired Custom Gourmet Coffee, establishing the Prefontaine family's name in Calgary's coffee scene. His sons, Russ, Chris, and Jason, grew up in the business, eventually expanding into espresso machine sales and becoming a leading North American distributor of Nuova Simonelli machines.

By 1997, the brothers purchased Custom Gourmet Coffee, merging it with their equipment business to create a full-service roasting and equipment company. A significant milestone came in 2007 when they co-founded Slayer Espresso, a company that would revolutionize the espresso machine industry. Designed with precision, Slayer machines offered unmatched control over extraction, allowing baristas to unlock unique flavors in specialty coffee. The distinctive design and focus on quality quickly set Slayer apart, attracting attention from elite coffee professionals worldwide. Moving Slayer's headquarters to Seattle in 2009 further positioned the brand at the forefront of coffee innovation, where it continues to influence the global coffee community today.

In 2011, the brothers launched Analog Coffee to showcase the ideals of Third Wave coffee. Analog's success led to six locations, but the pandemic prompted the sale of the brand in 2021, allowing the Prefontaines to focus on Fratello Coffee Roasters.

Today, Fratello supplies independent cafes, restaurants, bakeries, and resorts across North America, working directly with producers from countries like Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

"We're grateful for the support we've received over the past 50 years," says Russ. "Thank you for choosing to share in our passion for exceptional coffee."

Committed to giving back, Fratello has donated over $400,000 to the Calgary Food Bank through its annual holiday campaigns. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary, the Prefontaine brothers remain dedicated to delivering quality coffee with passion and integrity.

