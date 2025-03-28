Fraser Valley Métis Association Volunteer Board Resigns in Protest of MNBC Overreach

FRASER VALLEY, BC, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of the Fraser Valley Métis Association (FVMA) is resigning, effective immediately, in protest of the ongoing actions taken by Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) and Appellants who have weaponized the Senate to exert state-like authority, rooted in mechanisms that echo colonial structures and values.

We have made this difficult decision not to hinder our community from moving forward, but rather to allow space for Métis in the Fraser Valley to chart a path that is meaningful to them with integrity of grassroots, and community-led Métis governance.

We remain deeply committed to the Métis people of the Fraser Valley and will continue to support our relatives in any way we can outside of the formal FVMA board structure.

MNBC's actions not only undermine the autonomy and cultural safety of this community but also stand in direct contradiction to their own Code of Conduct and Ethics Policy, Community Charter Agreement, and Governance Policies. MNBC has failed to uphold its commitments to transparency, accountability, and respect for community self-governance, as outlined in these policies. The weaponization of the Senate disregards the principles of fair and impartial decision-making, procedural fairness, and non-interference in chartered communities, eroding trust and harming the very people MNBC claims to represent.

Our hearts are with the community as it navigates this challenging moment. We know the strength and resilience of our people will prevail.

With Respect and in Solidarity,

~The Resigning Board of the Fraser Valley Métis Association

SOURCE Fraser Valley Métis Association

Fraser Valley Métis Association, 321-33771 George Ferguson Way, Box 8000, Abbotsford, BC V2S6T9, 236-622-1717, [email protected], www.fvma.ca