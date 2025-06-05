Fraser Institute News Release: This Sunday, June 8, is Tax Freedom Day, when Canadians finally start working for themselves

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - This Sunday, June 8, Canadians will celebrate Tax Freedom Day, the day in the year when they start working for themselves and not government, finds a new study published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"If Canadians paid all their taxes up front, they would work the first 158 days of this year before bringing any money home for themselves and their families," said Jake Fuss, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute.

Tax Freedom Day measures the total annual tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

In 2025, the average Canadian family (with two or more people) will pay $68,266 in total taxes. That's 43.1 per cent of its annual income ($158,533) going to income taxes, payroll taxes (including the Canada Pension Plan), health taxes, sales taxes (like the GST), property taxes, fuel taxes, "sin" taxes and more.

Represented as days on the calendar, the total tax burden comprises more than five months of income—from January 1 to June 7. On June 8th—Tax Freedom Day—Canadians finally start working for themselves, and not government.

But Canadians should also be worried about the nearly $90 billion in deficits the federal and provincial governments are forecasting this year, because they will have substantial tax implications in future years.

To better illustrate this point, the study also calculates a Balanced Budget Tax Freedom Day—the day of the year when the average Canadian finally would finally start working for themselves if governments paid for all of this year's spending with taxes collected this year.

In 2025, the Balanced Budget Tax Freedom Day won't arrive until June 21.

"Tax Freedom Day helps put the total tax burden in perspective, and helps Canadians understand just how much of their money they pay in taxes every year," Fuss said.

"Canadians need to decide for themselves whether they are getting their money's worth when it comes to how governments are spending their tax dollars."

Tax Freedom Day for each province varies according to the extent of the provincially and locally levied tax burden.

2025 Provincial Tax Freedom Days

Manitoba May 17 Saskatchewan May 31 British Columbia May 31 Alberta Prince Edward Island May 31 June 2 New Brunswick June 4 Ontario June 7 Nova Scotia June 10 Newfoundland & Labrador June 19 Quebec June 21 CANADA June 8

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being.

