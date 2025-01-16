Fraser Institute News Release: Federal government should prioritize immigrants with STEM qualifications and language skills

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - To help increase living standards for Canadians, the federal government should reform its immigration system and prioritize immigrants with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) qualifications and strong English or French language skills, finds a new essay released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"The primary focus of sensible immigration policy should be to attract newcomers who will help increase the living standards of people already living in Canada," said Jock Finlayson, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Insights To Guide Immigration Policy.

According to the essay, highly-educated and/or skilled immigrants—particularly those trained in STEM-related subjects—will help increase the productivity and per-person GDP (an indicator of living standards and incomes) of existing residents.

And these types of immigrants contribute more to government revenue (via taxes) than they receive in government services and income transfers (e.g. employment insurance).

Governments in Canada should also improve the business environment for entrepreneurship, innovation and growth of technology-intensive industries and occupations, to reap more benefits from high-skilled immigrants.

"If policymakers in Ottawa and across the country want to make Canada's immigration system work better for Canadians, they should adopt a smarter system that courts skilled workers who can enhance the economy," said Steven Globerman, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and essay co-author.

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter and Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jock Finlayson, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; Steven Globerman, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Mark Hasiuk, Senior Media Relations Specialist, 604-688-0221 ext. 517, [email protected]