Fraser Institute News Release: Doubling Canadian natural gas production and exporting to Asia could reduce global emissions by up to 630 million tonnes--nearly as much as Canada produces in a year

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada could help significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by increasing natural gas production and exporting the additional supply to Asia in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think tank.

"As countries like China and India continue to burn coal for power, Canadian LNG offers a lower-emission alternative with the potential for major global impact," said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the study, Exporting Canadian LNG to the World: A Practical Solution for Reducing GHG Emissions.

The study estimates the impact from Canada doubling its natural gas production and exporting to Asia to replace coal-fired power. In that scenario, global emissions could drop up to 630 million tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of removing approximately 137 million cars from the road.

More specifically, replacing coal-fired power in China with Canadian LNG could cut emissions by up to 62 per cent for every unit of power produced.

"Focusing only on domestic emissions ignores Canada's potential to support global climate goals," said Aliakbari.

"By displacing coal abroad, Canadian LNG can play a critical role in cutting total global emissions even if domestic emissions were to increase."

However, regulatory uncertainty and a range of federal and provincial policies continue to hinder LNG development in Canada, despite strong global demand.

"Policymakers need to clear a path if Canada is going to play a meaningful role in reducing global emissions," Aliakbari added.

