Fraser Institute News Release: Canada's median health-care wait time hits 30 weeks--longest ever recorded

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian patients in 2024 waited longer than ever for medical treatment, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"While most Canadians understand that wait times are a major problem, we've now reached an unprecedented and unfortunate milestone for delayed access to care," said Bacchus Barua, director of health policy studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Waiting Your Turn: Wait Times for Health Care in Canada, 2024.

The annual study, based on a survey of physicians across Canada, this year reports a median wait time of 30 weeks from referral by a general practitioner (i.e. family doctor) to consultation with a specialist to treatment, for procedures across 12 medical specialties including several types of surgery.

This year's median wait (30 weeks) is the longest ever recorded—longer than the 27.7 weeks in 2023 and the 20.9 weeks in 2019 (before the pandemic), and 222 per cent longer than the 9.3 weeks in 1993 when the Fraser Institute began tracking wait times.

Among the provinces, Ontario recorded the shortest median wait time (23.6 weeks, up from 21.6 weeks in 2023) while Prince Edward Island recorded the longest (77.4 weeks—although data for P.E.I. should be interpreted with caution due to fewer survey responses compared to other provinces).

Among the various specialties, national median wait times were longest for orthopedic surgery (57.5 weeks) and neurosurgery (46.2 weeks), and shortest for radiation (4.5 weeks) and medical oncology treatments (4.7 weeks).

For diagnostic technologies, wait times were longest for CT scans (8.1 weeks), MRIs (16.2 weeks) and ultrasounds (5.2 weeks).

"Long wait times can result in increased suffering for patients, lost productivity at work, a decreased quality of life, and in the worst cases, disability or death," said Mackenzie Moir, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and study co-author.

Median wait times by province (in weeks)

PROVINCE 2023 2024 PROVINCE 2023 2024 British Columbia 27.7 29.5 Quebec 27.6 28.9 Alberta 33.5 38.4 New Brunswick 52.6 69.4 Saskatchewan 31.0 37.2 Nova Scotia 56.7 39.1 Manitoba 29.1 37.9 P.E.I. 55.2 77.4 Ontario 21.6 23.6 Newfoundland and Labrador 33.3 43.2

