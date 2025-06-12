Fraser Institute News Release: 84% of Swiss hospitals and 60% of hospitalizations are in private facilities, and they face much lower wait times

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - If Canada reformed to emulate Switzerland's approach to universal health care, including its much greater use of private sector involvement, the country would deliver far better results to patients and reduce wait times, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.

"The bane of Canadian health care is lack of access to timely care, so it's critical to look to countries like Switzerland with more successful universal health care," said Yanick Labrie, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Integrating Private Health Care Into Canada's Public System: What We Can Learn from Switzerland.

The study highlights how Switzerland successfully integrates the private sector into their universal health-care system, which consistently outperforms Canada on most health-care metrics, including wait times.

For example, in 2022, the percentage of patients who waited less than two months for a specialist appointment was 85.3 per cent in Switzerland compared to just 48.3 per cent in Canada.

In Switzerland, 84.2 per cent of all hospitals are private (either for-profit or not-for-profit) institutions, and the country's private hospitals provide 60.2 per cent of all hospitalizations, 60.9 per cent of all births, and 67.1 per cent of all operating rooms.

Crucially, Swiss patients can obtain treatment at the hospital of their choice, whether located inside or outside their geographic location, and hospitals cannot discriminate against patients, based on the care required.

"Switzerland shows that a universal health-care system can reconcile efficiency and equity–all while being more accessible and responsive to patients' needs and preferences," Labrie said.

"Based on the success of the Swiss model, provinces can make these reforms now and help improve Canadian health care."

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Yanick Labrie, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Bryn Weese, Fraser Institute, 604-688-0221 ext. 589, [email protected]