Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Final Valuations for Terminated ETF Series

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final net asset values for the ETF Series of Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund (TSX: FCSI) and Franklin Global Growth Fund (TSX: FGGE) (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

On February 19, 2026, Franklin Templeton Canada pre-announced the termination of the ETF Series of the Funds. Effective at the close of business May 15, 2026, the ETF Series were terminated. The units of the ETF Series of each Fund were voluntarily de-listed, at the request of Franklin Templeton Canada, from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective close of business on May 8, 2026.

At the time of termination, all units of the ETF Series of each Fund then outstanding were redeemed, each holder of such units received redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of those units at that time. No distributions were required at termination.

The following table indicates, for the ETF Series of each Fund, the NAV per unit at the time of termination:

Name of Fund Ticker NAV per

Unit ($) Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund FCSI 26.1607 Franklin Global Growth Fund FGGE 23.7446

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With more than $1.74 trillion (US) in assets under management as of April 30, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

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Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs/ETF Series of mutual funds (ETFs). ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

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SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada, Media Relations: Keith Damsell, (647) 338 2667, [email protected], Website: franklintempleton.ca