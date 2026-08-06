Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Fee Waivers Will Continue for Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that the 15-basis-point management fee waivers for the Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVI) and Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVU) will continue through December 31, 2026, as detailed in the table below.

Fund Name Ticker

Mgmt.

Fee After

Waiver

%



Fee

Waiver

% Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI

0.25

-0.15 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU

0.12

-0.15

"The success of this suite reflects how well its methodology and focus on sustainable dividend income and lower volatility have resonated with advisors and investors," said Ahmed Farooq, SVP, head of retail ETF distribution, Franklin Templeton Canada. "In today's market environment, investors continue to seek strategies that can help generate income while managing overall portfolio risk."

Franklin Templeton's Low Volatility High Dividend ETF suite combines the complementary factors of high dividends, backed by strong corporate earnings and profitability, with low volatility to help reduce overall risk in a portfolio. The suite includes Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVC), Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVU) and Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (FLVI). For more information on Franklin Templeton's ETF lineup, please visit franklintempleton.ca/ETF.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

With US$1.79 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

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Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses, and other factors. Indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns for the period indicated, including changes in unit value and reinvestment distributions, and do not take into account any charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and ETF facts document carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

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SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada, Media Relations: Sarah Kingdon, (416) 957 6191, [email protected]