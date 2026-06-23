Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of June 30, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 9, 2026.



Fund Name





Ticker





Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.107343 Quarterly Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active 0.145385 Quarterly Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.028442 Quarterly Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.061083 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.054767 Monthly Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.062967 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.057958 Monthly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.091023 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.064113 Monthly Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.028419 Monthly Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.067451 Monthly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.063936 Monthly Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.551512 Quarterly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.060091 Monthly Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.075999 Quarterly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton



Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

With more than $1.7 trillion (US) in assets under management as of May 31, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

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SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada; Media Relations: Keith Damsell, (647) 338 2667, [email protected]; Website: franklintempleton.ca