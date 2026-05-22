Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions Français

News provided by

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

May 22, 2026, 16:05 ET

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of May 29, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 8, 2026.


Fund Name




Ticker




Type

Cash Distribution 
Per Unit

($)

 

 

Payment Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.094344

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series

FCII

Active

0.160245

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.053797

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.054511

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.063379

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.050785

Monthly

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.042182

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.051607

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.052546

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.048319

Monthly

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of June 19, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 29, 2026.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash Distribution Per Unit

($)

Payment Frequency

Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF

FDIV

Passive

0.053741

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE India Index ETF

FID

Passive

0.000000

Semi-annually

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.150474

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.259264

Quarterly

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.157710

Semi-annually

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.024433

Semi-annually

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.346916

Semi-annually

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.093431

Quarterly

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FMID

Smart Beta

0.054504

Quarterly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

With more than $1.7 trillion (US) in assets under management as of April 30, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing.  Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

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SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada, Media Relations: Keith Damsell (647) 338 2667, [email protected]

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Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.