TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs available to Canadian investors.

Estimated December 2022 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 4, 2023:

* Effective December 21, 2022, this ETF will adopt a new name - Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF and change from a

smart beta ETF to a passive ETF. The ticker will remain the same. ** Effective December 21, 2022, this ETF will adopt a new name - Franklin International Equity Index ETF. The ticker will remain

the same.



Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

The estimated annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 4, 2023

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 29, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by those statements.

