Frank's RedHot® teams up with NFL Canada to celebrate 100 Seasons of football and game day food with a search to find the craziest ways Canadians enjoy their favourite hot sauce

Calling all Frank's RedHot® fans: Do you really put that S#!t on everything? Tell us the craziest ways you use Frank's RedHot® for a chance to win the ultimate NFL "homegating" experience!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Kicking off the start of the NFL season, Frank's RedHot® announced today that the country's favourite hot sauce is teaming up with NFL Canada to celebrate 100 seasons of football and game day food with a contest to find the craziest ways Canadians use Frank's RedHot while "homegating" – also known as at-home game day tailgating. Enter now for a chance to win the essentials for the ultimate "homegating" party, including: a brand new TV to watch the game, a cozy reclining armchair to enjoy the game in comfort, a year's supply of Frank's RedHot to flavour every food, an NFLShop.ca gift card to purchase your team's favourite merchandise and some fun Frank's RedHot branded items.

Your "homegating" parties deserve big game-day flavour, that's why Frank's RedHot is calling on its biggest fans to share the craziest ways to put that S#!t on everything. We're looking for a fan that uses Frank's RedHot, fondue fountain-style. How about pouring it on mac and cheese? Poutine? Ice cream? Egg sandwiches? Sushi? We want to hear from you.

"Frank's RedHot is proud to be the official hot sauce of NFL Canada," said Deborah Sharpe with Frank's RedHot. "We wanted to start the season right by giving fans a way to channel their passion for great game day food and offer a chance to seriously upgrade their NFL football viewing experience. We can't wait to see the crazy ways Canadians use Frank's RedHot!"

"Like the NFL and our players, Frank's RedHot sets itself apart in the market as a leader, with a relentless pursuit of excellence," says David Thomson, Managing Director of NFL Canada. "Both Frank's RedHot and NFL Canada have some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the world. We know that Canadians are getting together with their friends and family each week, to catch their favourite NFL team, and making Frank's RedHot, a part of their game plan too."

Prizes:

There will be one grand prize winner. The grand prize will include "homegating" essentials like: a 55" TV, a reclining armchair, a year supply of Frank's RedHot, a gift card to NFLShop.ca, and some fun Frank's RedHot branded items. There will also be four general winners. Prizing for general winners will include: a year's supply of Frank's RedHot, a gift card to NFLShop.ca, and some fun Frank's RedHot branded items.

Entry details:

For a chance to win the contest, please visit the Frank's RedHot Canada Facebook Page @FranksRedHotCanada, check out the contest entry post, which will direct you to a contest entry form to submit a photo and "tell us the craziest way you enjoy Frank's RedHot during game day." No purchase necessary. You can enter up to 12 times for a chance to win. All entries must be received no later than October 9th, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This experience is open to Canadian residents, excluding Quebec. Full terms and conditions of the contest are available on: https://woobox.com/bvuvru/rules.

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavour and heat to your favourite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original Sauce, Buffalo Wings Sauce, Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, and more. Visit www.franksredhot.ca for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot® is one of McCormick & Company's brands. As a global leader in flavour, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavour brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavoured by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavour to Life™.

About NFL

The National Football League is one of the world's most popular sports leagues, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the board. The NFL is the industry leader on a wide range of fronts.

SOURCE Frank’s RedHot Canada

For further information: Laurie Harrsen with Frank's RedHot, Email: laurie_harrsen@mccormick.com; Abby Fong, North Strategic on behalf of Frank's, Email: abby.fong@northstrategic.com, Tel: 647-404-5668