Frank's RedHot® Heats Up Super Bowl Eats with Canadian NFL Defensive Tackle, Neville Gallimore

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As football fans countdown to the biggest event of the year, Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, adds a layer of heat to Super Bowl Sunday spreads everywhere. A dash, a splash, and in this case a half cup, will earn football and hot sauce fans that gameday MVP title – at least in the kitchen.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle and Ottawa-native, Neville Gallimore, has teamed up with Frank's RedHot to share his go-to Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese recipe, bringing a taste of his Canadian celebrations home during Super Bowl LVIII. Great for gameday and easy enough for any day, this noodle-based recipe features an irresistible blend of cheese, chicken and, of course, Frank's RedHot.

"This Super Bowl Sunday, I'm putting my twist on classic Mac & Cheese, one of my all-time favourite meals. Instead of that Canadian ketchup, I heat it up with my go-to hot sauce, Frank's RedHot," said Neville Gallimore. "I seriously put that $#!t on everything."

Frank's RedHot is a touchdown for any gameday snack table, and the extra point is that it adds the perfect balance of flavour and heat to every dish. Gallimore's hearty, crowd-pleasing Super Bowl Sunday recipe can be found on social here. For Canadians looking for another shareable dish perfect for this weekend's gatherings , Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip is spicy, creamy and always a hit.

For more Super Bowl favourites – apps, mains, and a few twists on the iconic Canadian Caesar – visit FranksRedHot.ca . Follow @FranksRedHot for more fun from Neville and Frank's leading up to the game.

**Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

