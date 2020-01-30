Frank's® RedHot® Invites Canadians to Join Live "Spin the Bottle" Game This Sunday, February 2nd

Former Teen Crush Donnie Wahlberg Dares You to Play for Chance to Win Limited-Edition Prizes, Plus a Grand Prize of $36,500

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Frank's RedHot is turning 100 years old this year, so to celebrate, Frank's is bringing the heat and bringing back a game from our youth to celebrate this year's biggest day in football. On Sunday, February 2nd fans across Canada can participate in the Frank's RedHot Twitter livestream game show, Spin the Bottle, which also dates back 100 years! Whether a truth or dare, there will certainly be a lot of chances to win some saucy, limited-edition prizes, including the ultimate grand prize…$36,500! That's a dollar for every day Frank's has been alive!

To help celebrate, Frank's reached out to one of their most well-known, well-loved fans, Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie has been "putting that S#!t on everything" for years - just check his Twitter feed. For all you NKOTB Blockheads that ripped pages out of your favourite teen mags, here's your chance to play Spin the Bottle with your crush.

Want to join in on the fun? Canadians can play live with @FranksRedHot on Twitter at 6:30 pm ET, this Sunday. Frank's will spin their bottle throughout the Big Game with no shortage of chances to win limited-edition prizes. Canadians can win prizes such as a Too Hot To Handle Candle; a Chicken Wing Bling Ring; an Up in Flames Skateboard; the Hottest Cooler; a [Your Name Goes Here] Custom Frank's RedHot Sauce Bottle and more!

Fans should respond to prompts using the official hashtag, #FranksSweepstakes. Many winners will be randomly selected live (except for grand prize). The more you play, the better your chance to win the grand prize of $36,500 USD.

"No one simply watches the Big Game anymore. They're checking social media, texting on their phones and monitoring their office pool," said Alia Kemet, Frank's Creative & Digital Strategic Senior Director. "That's why Frank's RedHot, the official hot sauce of NFL in Canada, created a big and spicy experience to keep people talking, a live game of Spin the Bottle with dares and cool prizes."

And, don't forget that Frank's RedHot Sauce is your MVP this Game Weekend for all the must-have fan favourite recipes – 100th Anniversary Buffalo Wings, Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip, Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Pull-Apart Cheeseburger Sliders with RedHot Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mac & Cheese Loaded Baked Potatoes, and more recipes available at HelloFlavour.ca.

The National Football League and its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., and each of their respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and affiliates have not offered or sponsored this contest in any way.

About Frank's

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavour and heat to your favourite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original Sauce, Buffalo Wings Sauce, Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, and more. Visit www.franksredhot.ca for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot® is one of McCormick & Company's brands. As a global leader in flavour, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavour brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavoured by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavour to Life™.

