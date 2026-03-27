Eight Recipients to Each Receive $50,000

STELLARTON, NS, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Trustees of the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies proudly announces the eight 2026 award winners--celebrating a remarkable group of students whose achievements and aspirations exemplify the spirit of this awards program.

The 2026 winners are:

This year, the award has been increased to $50,000 for each student, strengthening our support for their academic and entrepreneurial ambitions. Students are also paired with an experienced mentor through the award's mentorship program, a defining feature that past award recipients have said they value as highly as the financial support.

The 2026 award recipients demonstrated academic excellence, proven entrepreneurial leadership and a deep commitment to giving back to their communities. Selected from 34 outstanding candidates nominated by the Deans of their respective business schools, the final eight were chosen through a rigorous selection process. The remarkable calibre of all the applicants made the final decisions both challenging and inspiring.

In addition to the eight award winners, the remaining 26 finalists will each receive a $3,500 award in recognition of their exceptional achievements.

The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies extends its congratulations to all award recipients. We look forward to their continued accomplishments and contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

The eight award recipients were formally honoured at a celebratory luncheon today, March 26, 2026.

About the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies

The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies began in 1989 to support the development of future business leaders and business programs at Atlantic Canadian Universities.

This prestigious award honours students based on academics, entrepreneurship, leadership, community involvement, philanthropy, and career aspirations.

Each academic year eight awards are offered to full-time undergraduate students of business studies in universities in the Atlantic Provinces. The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies has awarded more than $4 million to students since its inception.

SOURCE Empire Company Limited

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Sarah Dawson, Manager, Corporate Affairs, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]