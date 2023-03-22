Frank D'Angelo, Canadian Businessman to run for Mayor of Toronto

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Frank D'Angelo issued the following statement with regards to his candidacy for Mayor of Toronto:

It's with humility and great pride that today I announce my candidacy for Mayor of Toronto.

I was born and raised in Toronto and had an Italian immigrant family upbringing, which like most people had its ups and downs and also made me the man I am today, for which I am thankful for. I thank the people of Toronto for accepting my father and mother with open arms when they immigrated from Italy. They raised a family here which gave us the most incredible opportunities. I have been blessed in my life to live in the greatest city in the world where I have been able to follow and live all of my dreams.

And now, at this stage of my life, I want to give back to Toronto, the city that raised me, took care of me, and made me proud to be a Canadian and a Torontonian. My goal is to ensure that Toronto is set on the right path for the future of all our citizens, and I'm committed to working night and day to achieve this, if the voters will give me that chance.

In this election candidates will promise numerous ideas to win votes. However, all the experienced political candidates offer outdated proposals that have failed to yield results in the past. What Toronto requires are fresh creative ideas, as well as a new perspective to take the city to newer and greater heights.

I am not a professional politician. I am coming into this race as a concerned citizen, and a business man who knows how to be a team captain that can provide innovative solutions to solve the problems facing our city.

Today, I'll begin by discussing just six (6) aspects of my platform that I believe are essential for addressing the underlying issues in our city. These measures are just a part of my overall plan to address the challenges we face.

The city's infrastructure is in dire need of repair. Major arteries are deteriorating at an aggressive rate and fixing them will require a considerable investment of hundreds of millions of dollars. Continuously raising taxes on residents is not a sustainable solution and only adds to the burden on citizens. Additionally, thousands of non-residents use our roads without contributing to the city's taxes, which is a problem. To address this issue, I will advocate for tolls on main arteries leading into the city for vehicles coming from outside areas to help fund infrastructure that is not the sole asset of the people of Toronto .





Ensuring the safety of our city is of utmost importance to me. To achieve this goal, I'm committed to providing our police force with the necessary resources to carry out their duties with confidence and security. Moreover, I plan to equip them with the tools and training needed to address domestic abuse and mental health incidents, fostering a safer environment for both the people of Toronto and our law enforcement personnel who keep us all safe.





It's essential that we give our transit system a much-needed upgrade to encourage people to use it once more. We must increase ridership and make it self-sustaining, as it has been operating at a loss for far too long. Furthermore, the safety of our citizens while using the TTC must be a top priority. I pledge to tackle these concerns head on.





Climate change is an undeniable reality that we must acknowledge and adapt to in our modern world. It is my aspiration for Toronto to take the lead in this movement. The federal government has already announced that gas-powered vehicles will be banned by 2030. As the mayor, I aim to introduce a green zone as a pilot project to demonstrate that Toronto can become the environmental leader in the nation.





Addressing the issue of homelessness directly and implementing sustainable solutions. It's unacceptable to ignore the plight of less fortunate individuals, they deserve the same care and support as any other citizen. This problem has persisted for far too long, and I am personally committed to getting it to a much better place.





It's crucial that Toronto becomes an affordable city once again. I am committed to ensuring that all Toronto citizens have access to affordable housing, so that families don't have to move far away from their roots due to unaffordable living costs. To achieve this, I plan to facilitate the construction of more purpose-built affordable housing developments throughout the city.

These are just a few of the issues that I will be addressing, and there will be more to come. It's high time City Hall becomes a beacon of hope and I plan to get to work on day one if the voters of Toronto give me that chance. I value openness and transparency, and I will always speak frankly with the citizens of Toronto.

My name is Frank D'Angelo, I am just Being Frank as I run for mayor.

About Frank D'Angelo:

Frank D'Angelo is a Toronto businessman, restauranter, philanthropist, screenwriter, director, actor, musician and Canadian talk show host.

