Frank And Oak joins global community of Certified B Corporations in using business as a force for good

"We're thrilled to welcome Frank And Oak to the Certified B Corporation community. With over 3,000 B Corps in 64 countries and 150 industries, these inspiring companies are building a new economy that works for everyone and for the long-term, upending shareholder primacy and reestablishing stakeholder capitalism. The world needs more brands like Frank And Oak who create real, long-term value for their customers, communities, workers, suppliers, and the environment, alongside their shareholders," said Kasha Huk, Country Manager, Canada for B Lab.

Certified B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. The certification is a mark of trust and a guarantee to consumers that a brand balances transparency, purpose, and actions.

"We're proud to join the B Corp community and to be part of this generational movement: A movement that aims to redefine the role of business in society as an agent for good and progress," says Frank And Oak CEO and Co-founder, Ethan Song.

In a first step as a newly minted B Corp, Frank And Oak has offset carbon emissions produced in 2019 as a result of mail delivery of it's e-commerce and Style Plan orders in Canada. To accomplish carbon neutrality on e-commerce and subscription box orders in Canada, Frank And Oak has partnered with Earth Day Canada to measure their impact and offset accordingly. This year Frank And Oak has received 29.4 compensatory credits, offsetting the 29.4 tonnes of CO2 produced by e-commerce and Style Plan shipments from January 1st to July 31st of this year. Trees have been planted at Parc Le Boutiller in Laval, to help reduce carbon dioxide from the earth's atmosphere and help to combat the effects of greenhouse gases.

Frank And Oak has made marked progress in their efforts towards sustainability since 2017, when they introduced the first collection of clothing styles made from minimal impact processes and materials. With an emphasis on recycled materials to reduce waste, the brand has the commendable goal of having a minimum of 50% of their products made with sustainable materials and methods in 2019. This effort extends to Frank And Oak stores, which are built conscientiously in partnership with Canadian artisans, creating minimal waste, and to its recycled and recyclable shipping boxes and shopping bags. With an eye to the future, the brand continues to innovate all processes and materials used in their collection and continues to invest in new technologies to produce responsibly made, purposeful products.

In addition to environmental efforts, Frank And Oak firmly believes in investing in their communities, with initiatives like the Let's Give a Shi(r)t textile recycling program in support of Canadian nonprofits. Launched in December 2019, our let's Give a Shi(r)t initiative aims to redirect garments to people in need and to help eliminate growing landfills. Verified by Jour de la Terre (Earth Day), the organizations we've partnered with gather gently used clothing and give them a second life by ensuring they are reused or recycled by certified recycling programs.

As a newly minted B Corp, Frank And Oak has answered the call to do things differently. They have proved their commitment to sustainability through meaningful action and will continue to uphold their values while creating purposeful products for good living.

About Frank And Oak

Combining style, design and technology since it was founded in 2012, Frank And Oak offers collections of clothing and accessories for men and women that are thoughtfully designed and well suited to the lifestyles of its customers. Present on the web and in 22 boutiques across Canada, the brand provides a personalized online experience to hundreds of thousands of members, surpassing its role as a retailer to reinvent the customer experience. Inspired by ethical thinking and with an eye to the future, Frank And Oak upholds the values of equity, diversity and inclusion and works to promote them in its communities. Frank And Oak is certified B Corporation®, meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability in the industry.

For more information and to experience the brand:

Website: www.frankandoak.com

Social Media Handles

Instagram: @frankandoak & @frankandoakwomen

Facebook: @FrankAndOak

Twitter: @FrankAndOak

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab drives this systemic change by: 1. Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability; 2. Promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last; 3. Helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact -- and the impact of the businesses with whom they work -- with as much rigor as their profits; 4. Inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling story-telling by B the Change Media. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net , www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net .

