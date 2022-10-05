MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Idealist Capital, a private equity investment firm focused on the energy transition, is pleased to announce the appointment of François Boudreault as Partner.

"François is a talented and experienced investor with an impressive track record, having invested in many businesses across industries, including in the energy transition sector. He has been a successful partner and advisor to many management teams and entrepreneurs over the years, accompanying them as they scaled their businesses," said Co-Managing Partner Pierre Larochelle. "His addition to the team is a testament to Idealist Capital's mission. We are confident that his leadership and experience will generate considerable value for entrepreneurs and our stakeholders," shared Co-Managing Partner Steeve Robitaille.

François Boudreault joins Idealist Capital following 20 years of private equity experience, most recently serving as Managing Director and Deputy Head of Private Equity at CDPQ, where he co-head a global team of investment professionals with a mandate to build and manage a direct private equity portfolio of diversified investments in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. He has invested more than C$5 billion across multiple sectors and served on several boards of portfolio companies during his tenure at CDPQ.

"I am very enthusiastic to join the Idealist Capital team. Idealist Capital's mission to contribute to the acceleration of the energy transition and its approach to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams position us very well to build sustainable businesses. I look forward to working closely with the Idealist team to support and grow great companies," said Mr. Boudreault.

This appointment highlights Idealist Capital's commitment to provide entrepreneurs with growth capital, resources, and support to accelerate the commercialization of proven solutions which generate a positive climate impact. This release follows the first closing of Idealist Climate Impact Fund LP, announced last September, with capital commitments totalling C$250 million. Idealist Capital has set a cap of C$500 million in total capital commitments and remains open for additional commitments.

About Idealist Capital

Idealist Capital is an investment firm focused on accelerating the energy transition by providing growth capital to entrepreneurs across North America, with a primary focus on the Canadian market. Idealist Capital supports businesses whose activities enable positive climate impact across one of three themes – (i) the decarbonization of power supply, (ii) the electrification of transportation, and (iii) the decarbonization of industrials and circular economy. The Firm has a dual mandate to achieve excellent risk-adjusted returns while scaling solutions which are beneficial to the climate. Idealist Capital underwrites its carbon impact and integrates critical non-financial KPIs in its asset management process to build sustainable platforms. To learn more about Idealist Capital, visit https://idealist.capital/.

If you are an entrepreneur wanting to scale a product or service that significantly reduces the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of your industry, avoids GHG emissions into the atmosphere, accelerates the energy transition or otherwise is materially beneficial to the fight against climate change, please contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Idealist Capital

For further information: Chloé Evans, Idealist Capital, E-mail: [email protected]