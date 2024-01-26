OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) representing Ontario's French-language elementary and secondary school teachers and occasional teachers has announced that its members have voted 93 percent in favour of a strike mandate, during a vote that was held between January 24 and 26, as negotiations continue.

AEFO organized this vote in response to the prolonged efforts spanning over the past year and a half by the government and the Council of Trustee's Associations' (CTA) insistence on proposals that increase teachers' workloads with a potentially disastrous impact on the classroom.

"This resounding yes vote shows beyond doubt that Franco-Ontarian teachers intend to push back against the government's and CTA's offensives. We find their proposals unacceptable, as they limit support in the classroom and will worsen the critical teacher shortage. The survival of our French-language education system is at stake, as is the quality of learning offered to students. We cannot accept this," declared Anne Vinet-Roy, President of AEFO.

AEFO would like to thank its members for this vote of confidence, giving it the right to choose strike action as a means of pressure. "AEFO's objective is not to strike at all costs, and we fully intend to continue negotiating in good faith. However the government and CTA must recognize the importance of the services we provide to students, which contribute to building the society of today and tomorrow. French-language education brings value to Ontario," concludes Anne Vinet-Roy.

The strike mandate does not signal the end of negotiations. The next negotiation meetings are scheduled for January 31, February 1, and 2, 2024, in the presence of a conciliator appointed by the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB).

AEFO has 12,000 members and represents French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario, from both Catholic and public school boards, and professional and support staff working in various French-language workplaces.

